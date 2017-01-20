Master The Craft

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The basketball Cats are 50-11 all-time against South Carolina. 26-2 in the mark in Lexington. 12-2 Coach Cal’s record versus USC.

Kentucky welcomes the Gamecocks tomorrow at Rupp for a six o’clock tip on ESPN.

UK has won three straight in the series.

But the team is still lacking trust, discipline and empowerment at this point.

The cats are young, so it’s to be expected.

The good news? Cal knows his guys are trying.

Hear from Cal on why he’s smiling and optimistic following Thursday’s practice in the video.