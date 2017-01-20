Man Arrested For Passing “Funny Money”

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ)- Police in Williamsburg say someone started passing around some “funny money” in the city but no one is laughing.

Specifically, the police department says the currency is counterfeit fifty dollar bills. Officers say they’d received multiple calls from many locations throughout Williamsburg and in some cases, witnesses described a late model white Chevy Colorado.

Police say another witness led them to 35-year-old Donnie E. Grubb. They say they arrested Grub after he was caught on video passing counterfeit bills. He faces charges of tampering with physical evidence, criminal possession of a forged instrument, and possession of drug paraphernalia.