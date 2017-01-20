Man Arrested For Passing “Funny Money”

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , ,

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ)- Police in Williamsburg say someone started passing around some “funny money” in the city but no one is laughing.

Specifically, the police department says the currency is counterfeit fifty dollar bills. Officers say they’d received multiple calls from many locations throughout Williamsburg and in some cases, witnesses described a late model white Chevy Colorado.

Police say another witness led them to 35-year-old Donnie E. Grubb. They say they arrested Grub after he was caught on video passing counterfeit bills. He faces charges of tampering with physical evidence, criminal possession of a forged instrument, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

 

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

Matt Bevin
2 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
Bevin Inquiry Alleges Democrats Coerced Worker Contributions
Read More»
opioid
2 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
CHFS Seeks Funding for Opioid Abuse
Read More»
Scam Alert LOW-RES
2 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
Bell County Sheriff Warns of “Grant Money” Phone Scam
Read More»
﻿
More News»