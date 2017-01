LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police in Lexington say a 36-year-old Robert Patton is in the Fayette County Detention Center after being charged with kidnapping.

According to officers, a woman told them Patton struck her with a wire hanger during the alleged kidnapping.

Police say Patton also threw a stolen firearm over a fence in an attempt to hide it.

He has also been charged with tampering with physical evidence, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and receiving stolen property.