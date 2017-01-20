LPD: Man Steals Car, Later Shoplifts Cigarettes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are looking for a man they say shoved a delivery driver out of the way and stole his car and later shoplifted from a gas station.

Investigators say it all began around 5:45 p.m. Friday when a worker was making a delivery on Alumni Drive. The driver told police as he got out of his way, a man came up and shoved him out of the way and stole the car, a 2016 white Ford Fusion. Police say the delivery driver wasn’t hurt.

Investigators say three and a half hours after the car theft, the same suspect, driving the stolen car, shoplifted two cartons of cigarettes from a BP gas station on Newtown Pike.

Police say the vehicle description and license plate given to them by witnesses matched the stolen car.

Investigators have only a vague description of the suspect, a man in his 20’s or 30’s, wearing a gray hoodie.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Lexington Police at 859-258-3600.

You can also submit tips, photos and videos by texting LEXPD plus your message to CRIMES (274637).