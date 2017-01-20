UPDATE: Teen Dies After Latest Lexington Shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Fayette County Coroner says that the victim of a shooting in Woodhill Park has died.

The coroner has identified the victim as 19-year-old Christian Gomez.

Gomez was found with gunshot wounds in Woodhill Park, off of Larkwood Drive at around 8:30 p.m. Thursday evening.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday.

___

1-19-17 10:22 p.m.

LPD: Man Found Shot in Woodhill Park

Lexington Police say a man was found shot in Woodhill Park, off of Larkwood Drive Thursday night.

Police say the man was rushed to UK Hospital in critical condition. They say he was found around 8:30 p.m.

His name wasn’t immediately released.

Investigators say they’re trying to determine if a car that was found abandoned near the park, and a crash at the intersection of Woodhill Drive and Peachtree Road, are related to the shooting.