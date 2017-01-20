Kentuckians in DC for Inauguration Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – Some Kentuckians are in DC for Inauguration Weekend. ABC 36 caught up with two women who are there for very different reasons.

“Absolutely surreal,” said Ashley Bruggeman about witnessing Donald Trump being sworn in as the 45th President. “I sat there and thought about all the presidents of the past who sit there and were sworn in and its just wild to think that you can be a part of history.”

Bruggeman is on the Fayette County Republican Party’s Executive Board but this was her first time being in D.C. for Inauguration.

“It was a great experience to come together with people you’re just meeting,” said Bruggeman. “You come from different walks of life different generations and yet we’re uniting to experience this most patriotic event together.”

Bruggeman is hopeful for the next four years but others are nervous.

“No matter how you feel about it, you have to respect the office,” said Willow Krutzer, a senior at the University of Kentucky who volunteered with Hillary Clinton’s Democratic campaign for President.

Krutzer is on her way to D.C. to participate in Saturday’s Women’s March on Washington where she hopes to inspire change.

“We’re not going to be quiet, we’re not going to be hushed,” said Krutzer. “Our ideas are valuable and we’re here to make sure that we’re heard.”