Johnson County Native Sings at Inaugural Concert

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVQ) – Singing on big stages in front of huge crowds is nothing new to 21-year old Marlana VanHoose of Johnson County.

She has performed at University of Kentucky sporting events, the NBA Finals and last summer’s Republican National Convention, to name a few.

On Thursday, she sang ‘America the Beautiful’ at the Make America Great Again concert at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. as part of the Inaugural Concert.

VanHoose was born blind and has cerebral palsy. She wasn’t expected to live beyond her first birthday. She has used her physical challenges as stepping-stones instead of stumbling blocks and has inspired countless people during her many performances across the country every year.