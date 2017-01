Early morning rain showers with some areas of fog to start your Friday morning. Skies will stay cloudy with breezy winds out of the southwest, temps will be in the middle 60’s with spotty rain showers. Overnight temps fall into the lower 50’s with isolated rain showers. Your weekend is very mild with spotty rain chances, highs will be in the 60’s both Saturday and Sunday. Temps fall into the 50’s next week with an indication of a less active pattern.

-Meteorologist Eric Burke