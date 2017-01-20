Beacon Of Hope Couple Tying The Knot

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ)- Winchester’s Beacon of Hope shelter says there’s a cause for celebration after a couple of its residents have decided to “tie the knot”.

The shelter announced Friday the two had been together for awhile. In a post to social media, the shelter says they’ve both been working and striving to have a better life.

Organizers say they’ll be hosting a wedding at the Beacon on January 23rd and there’s a way you can help. If you have any decorations you’d like to donate, just contact the shelter which also says the couple will need a wedding cake.