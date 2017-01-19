The warming trend begins, but with more rain chances

It was a cool start this morning with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. Today we will see highs reaching the mid 50s under mostly cloudy skies and a late chance for rain. We could see a few peeks of sunshine through the day. For now, showers are staying off to our west, but they will move in this evening closer to dinner time. There is a chance for isolated thunderstorms as well, so don’t be surprised if you hear rumbles of thunder. Rain totals look to be between 1/2″ to 3/4″ by Friday morning. Moderate to heavy rain showers are likely during the overnight with temperatures staying on the mild side and around 50 degrees. Some showers will linger into your Friday morning, so keep the rain gear handy. Shower ultimately look to taper off into the afternoon hours, but we will continue to see mostly cloudy skies. Clouds may break later in the day. Highs for your Friday will climb around the mid 60s and we will continue to see the warming trend into the weekend. Overnight Friday, temperatures will stay mild and in the low 50s under mostly cloudy skies. Some peeks of sunshine for your Saturday with temperatures in the upper 60s and possibly hitting 70 degrees. There is a late chance for rain showers Saturday, but it does not look like a washout. Just a few isolated showers. There will be a better chance for showers and once again an isolated thunderstorm by Sunday. Highs Sunday will settle into the low 60s. A cold front will move through late Sunday dropping temperatures overnight into the upper 40s and prolonging rain chances into Monday. Monday’s highs will only top out in the low 50s, so we will be cooling things down to start the week. There look to be a few rain chances into Tuesday before tapering off. Highs for mid week also look to stay in the low to mid 50s, which is still slight above average, but cooler than what is expected this weekend.