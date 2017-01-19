BREAKING: Arrest Made in Shooting Death of 15-Year-Old

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department says a 16-year-old has been arrested and charged with murder and robbery in the death of 15-year-old Robert Durrum.

Officers say information gathered from witnesses, and from Durrum himself, led them to the young man.

Police say Durrum and the suspect met last night, and a fight ensued, which led to the shooting.

Officers were called to the area of Belmont and Preakness Drive at around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday evening after a report of an assault with a weapon.

When they arrived, police say they found Durrum lying in the street with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to University of Kentucky Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased just after midnight, Thursday morning.

Police are continuing to investigate, and are asking anyone with information to contact them at (859) 258-3600.

1/19/17 9:29 a.m.

UPDATE: Coroner Identifies Teen Killed in Lexington Shooting

The Fayette County Coroner has released the identity of a teen who was shot on Belmont Drive late Wednesday night, and died at the University of Kentucky Medical Center just after midnight Thursday morning.

The coroner says the victim is 15-year-old Robert Durrum.

The coroner’s report lists Durrum’s cause of death as a gunshot wound, and the manner of death as a homicide.

1/19/17 5:42 a.m.

Teenager Dead Following Shooting in Lexington

A teenager was pronounced dead at the hospital Wednesday night after police say he was shot in a Lexington street.

Police say they received several calls at around 11:30 p.m. about shots fired in the 2000-block of Belmont Drive.

When they got there they found a male in the street, suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach.

He was rushed to the University of Kentucky hospital where he died.

Police say they believe the victim and the shooter were in the street together but they don’t know if there were others around at the time.

The name of the victim has not been released yet.