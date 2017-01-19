Stolen Items for Sale on Facebook Leads to Arrest of 10 People

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Stolen items listed for sale on Facebook led to the arrest of ten people on drug and other charges on Wednesday in Laurel County, according to Sheriff’s Deputies.

Investigators say the original theft occurred on January 10, 2017, off South Whitley Road. Deputies say five electronic tablets, a flatscreen TV and two shotguns were stolen from a home.

Deputies say information was developed after some of the stolen items were posted for sale on Facebook.

Investigators say they tried to make contact with the sellers which led to the arrest of ten people in two different locations.

Deputies say they recovered the stolen TV and shotguns that had apparently been thrown in a dumpster behind a business in London after the suspects became afraid as investigators questioned suspects.

The arrests were made on Douglas Boulevard and Miracle Lane in London.

Investigators say they also found drugs and that there were three children in one home and two in the other at the time of the arrests. The children were removed by social service, according to deputies.

All ten suspects were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

They were identified by the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office as:

29-year old Bo Johnson of Corbin.

28-year old Heather Johnson, of Corbin.

21-year old Dillion Deatherage, of Corbin.

46-year old Johnny Herbert II, of London.

24-year old Marianne Herbert, of London.

21-year old Crystal Herbert, of London.

26-year old Johnny Herbert III, of London.

27-year old David Hutton, of London.

45-year old Aliscia Herbert, of London.

19-year old Ethan Frary, of London.