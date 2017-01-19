Slain student helps track down suspect while students mourn another loss

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Even while investigators worked to gather evidence after Lexington’s second homicide of 2017, the victim himself helped them track down a suspect.

Lexington Police say 15-year-old Robert “Bobby” Durrum was meeting with another teen, a 16-year-old, Wednesday night when the teen shot him and robbed him. Durrum would go on to pass away at the hospital but before he did, investigators say Durrum helped find the teen who shot him.

“Officers were able to speak with Robert Durrum before he passed away, when we got to the scene, located him there in the street. He was able to communicate with us and that information was instrumental in developing who the suspect was and ultimately identifying… locating that person,” said Brenna Wilson, Lexington Police Public Information Officer.

Durrum was a freshman at Lafayette High School. His principal and guidance counselor say Durrum was a funny student, one who would help anyone. They say he had perfect attendance and was always on his best behavior at school.

Thursday, grief counselors and a crisis management team worked with the student body at Lafayette to help them process yet another tragedy. It was only months ago they lost another student, Trinity Gay, to gun violence.

“It’s not only scary for them, but it’s heartbreaking. I know that they feel a sense of powerlessness,” says counselor Julia Bennington.