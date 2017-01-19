Rain Showers Return With Mild Temperatures Ahead

Overview: More rounds of rain return tonight and into Friday, with mild temperatures returning. Saturday will start off the weekend with mostly cloudy skies and isolated rain, yet more widespread rain develops late Sunday into Monday of next week. Milder temperatures return Friday through the weekend, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Scattered rain chances continue for early next week, with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s Monday through Wednesday, with 40s returning next Thursday.

TONIGHT: Widespread rain showers will continue to develop across the Commonwealth tonight, with a cool overnight low temperature of 50 degrees.

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies and rain showers continue with a mild afternoon high temperature of 64 degrees. The best chance for rain will be early in the day.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies and a few rain showers linger with an overnight low temperature of 52 degrees.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and drier conditions return for the start of the weekend, with a mild high temperature of 68 degrees. A few isolated rain showers will be possible.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies and a few rain showers develop, with a low temperature of 51 degrees.

SUNDAY: Mild temperatures and rain showers develop, with a high temperature of 65 degrees.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies and a few rain showers will be around, with a low temperature of 48 degrees.

MONDAY: Cloudy skies, rain showers, and above average temperatures continue with a high temperature of 56 degrees.

MONDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies and chilly temperatures will be around with a low temperature of 40 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain showers will be possible for Tuesday, with a high temperature of 55 degrees.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies and chilly temperatures will be around, with a low temperature of 43 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be around for Wednesday, with a few rain showers possible, and a high temperature of 54 degrees.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and cold temperatures return, with a low temperature of 33 degrees.

THURSDAY: A chance for a little wintry mix will return for Thursday, with a high temperature of 42 degrees.

-Chief Meteorologist Jason Myers