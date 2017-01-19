Pets Need Pals – Holly – Woodford Humane Society

Meteorologist Elise Dolinar meets Holly, a friendly kitten with a sense of adventure, but who’s equally comfortable curled up in your lap, along with Beth Oleson from Woodford Humane Society.

Established in 1975, the Woodford Humane Society is a non-profit animal adoption center in Versailles that cares for homeless and unwanted animals in Woodford County, surrounding counties, as well as animals from other states.

At any given time, they house over 200 animals, available for adoption. Adoption counselors are on staff to assist with the selection of a new pet. The facility also maintains a “wish book” for people seeking a particular breed, and alerts them when a match has been made.

Adoption fees include spay or neuter surgery, a Home Again microchip, vaccinations and de-worming, feline leukemia and FIV screening for cats, heartworm screening for dogs, rabies vaccinations, and a free veterinary checkup.

Woodford Humane Society provides counseling and offers advice for topics such as obedience training, housebreaking, helping your pet adapt to a new home and other behavioral issues.

For more info you can like their Facebook page, visit their website,or call (859) 873-5491.

The Woodford Humane Society is located at 265 Thomas Lane in Versailles.