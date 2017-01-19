Morehead State Tops Austin Peay 89-82

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Xavier Moon drilled 6 of 10 from long distance for a career-best 26 points as Morehead State took control late to beat Austin Peay 89-82 on Thursday night.

The teams swapped the lead in the second period until DeJuan Marrero grabbed an offensive rebound and put it in to give Morehead State a 79-77 advantage with 3:36 left. Austin Peay’s Josh Robinson made two free throws to close to 85-82 with 1:47 remaining. Treshaad Williams slammed home a dunk in response and Ronnye Beamon made two free throws in the final seconds to seal the victory.

Marrero had 19 points, swatted away five shots and grabbed 15 rebounds, taking seven of those from the offensive end. Lamontray Harris added 13 points for Morehead State (8-11, 4-2 Ohio Valley Conference), which has won four of its last five games.

Robinson and John Murry led the Governors (6-14, 2-4) with 23 and 21 points, respectively.

