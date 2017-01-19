Mild & Cloudy Thursday, Rain & Thunder Tonight

Cooler temps and some breaks in the cloud cover for your Thursday morning commute. Skies will be overcast today with some spotty rain showers after the noon hour, high temps will be in the upper 50’s. Soaking rain and even some thunder possible by late tonight, low temps are mild in the lower 50’s. Temps are in the 60’s on Friday with more clouds and isolated to scattered rain showers. 60’s stay for the weekend with hit and miss rain showers. Temps stay in the 50’s next work week.

-Meteorologist Eric Burke