Micro-Needling – Anti-Aging Institute

Dr. Fadi Bacha returns to the studio to talk with Troy Thompson about a skin therapy called “Micro-Needling.”

Micro-Needling is a chemical-free, minimally invasive skin-rejuvenation procedure to improve skin texture, firmness, facial wrinkles, sun damage, and thinning skin, as well as reduce scars, pore size, and stretch marks.

The treatment begins with the application of a topical anesthetic cream, after which therapists use a device containing very fine needles that puncture the skin. Each puncture creates a channel that triggers the body to produce new collagen and elastin, proteins that maintain the skins firmness and elasticity.

The procedure can also enhance the effectiveness of your topical skin care regimen by boosting its absorption and concentration into your skin.

Anti-Aging Institute is located at 3116 Harrodsburg Road in Lexington.