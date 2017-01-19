Man Accused of Forcing His Way Into Apartment, Assaulting Woman

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Investigators say a man reportedly forced his way into an apartment, assaulted a woman and refused to let her leave after having received a written notice not to be on the property.

Deputies say 24-year old Ronnie McQueen, of London, reportedly forced his way in at Corbin Manor Apartments through a sliding rear door, hit the woman and refused to leave on Wednesday.

Deputies say when they arrived they heard a man and woman arguing inside the apartment and that the woman was screaming, telling an offender to quit.

They say when the woman answered the door, she had visible injuries to her face and was crying.

Investigators say they found McQueen hiding behind a door.

He was arrested on a number of charges, including assault, burglary and unlawful imprisonment.

He was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.