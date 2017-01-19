Kentucky Police Sergeant’s Name Released in Fatal Shooting

FULTON, Ky. (AP) – Authorities have released the name of a western Kentucky police officer who fatally shot a man earlier this week.

Kentucky State Police say in a news release that Fulton police Sgt. James Buckingham remains on administrative leave stemming from Monday’s shooting.

Preliminary autopsy results show 43-year-old Charles Christopher McClure was shot twice in the torso. Police say McClure had a knife and a metal pole and had refused to obey officers’ orders.

Police had been called to the scene after 911 calls reported a man acting erratically and smashing car windows with a pole.

Both Buckingham and McClure are white. Buckingham has been with the department for seven years and has been a law enforcement officer in the state for more than three decades.

