Grimes Meets with Chinese Embassy Officials to Promote Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes says she met with Chinese Embassy officials this week in hopes of helping cultivate a stronger economic and cultural relationship between the state and the world’s most populous country.

Grimes says Kentucky’s trading relationship with China is strong and continues to grow. She says she hopes that continued dialogue will result in even more Chinese investments in the state.

Grimes’ office says China is the state’s fourth largest export partner with over $1.9 billion of Kentucky exports in 2015, up more than 16 percent from the prior year.

Grimes traveled to China in 2015 to provide information about Kentucky, its business climate and economic development opportunities as part of a delegation coordinated and funded by the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries.

