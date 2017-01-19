Governor Appoints Magistrate in Scott County

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Governor Matt Bevin has appointed Alonzo Bernard Palmer, of Georgetown, as Magistrate for the Fourth District of Scott County, to replace Charlie Hoffman, who has resigned.

A longtime Scott County resident, Palmer has served in numerous law enforcement leadership roles, including police chief for the City of Georgetown and branch manager for the Kentucky State Police. He currently works as a court security deputy for the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Palmer and his wife Teresa have 8 children and 13 grandchildren.

Palmer shall serve until this position is filled in accordance with the results of the November 2018 midterm election, pursuant to the provisions of Section 152 of the Kentucky Constitution.

