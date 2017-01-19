Georgetown Tops Lindsey Wilson 73-62

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Trent Gilbert hit five threes in the first six minutes and 30 seconds of the game on his way to 27 points as the Georgetown College men’s basketball team thwarted rival Lindsey Wilson College 73-62.

Gilbert scored the first five baskets for the No. 2 Tigers (18-1, 6-0 MSC) outpacing the Blue Raiders (14-7, 2-4), 15-6.

He finished with seven threes, two shy of the in-game record at Georgetown.

Troy Steward and Chris Coffey each finished with 12 points, while Coffey had a game-high 12 rebounds as well.

GC is back in action Saturday hosting Cumberland University.