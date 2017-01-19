Georgetown Mayor Announces Landfill Truck Route Changes

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – At a press conference on Thursday, Georgetown Mayor Tom Prather announced that the City will no longer haul garbage along U.S. 25 between Champion Way and Double Culvert Road.

The route change comes as a response to comments made at a recent public hearing, and an analysis by MSW Consultants.

The Mayor says the new route, that runs along I-75 to exit 136, then back down U.S. 25 to Double Culvert Road, means that Georgetown trucks will only pass about 30 homes, instead of the 600 or so passed on the old route.

“This change will allow the City to make a significant contribution to the safety of the community,” said Mayor Tom Prather.

The decision to change the route was also prompted by a concern for increased truck traffic, as the owner of the landfill, Waste Services of the Bluegrass, applies for a permit to expand the landfill to allow an additional 8.3 million cubic yards of garbage.

The Mayor is also hoping other users of the landfill (including it’s biggest customer, the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government,) will follow suit with route changes of their own.

“We hope Georgetown’s progressive move will serve as an example to others similarly situated and encourage them to do what is right, rather than what is most economical,” said Mayor Prather.