French Onion Soup – Wild Thyme

French Onion Soup with Shaved Swiss Cheese

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive or vegetable oil
  • 3 pounds yellow onions, peeled and julienned
  • 1/3 cup sherry wine
  • 2 quarts beef stock
  • 1 quart chicken stock
  • 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons salt
  • 1 teaspoon freshly ground white pepper
  • 1 teaspoon hot red pepper sauce
  • 1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 cup freshly grated Swiss cheese (optional)

Directions

In a Dutch oven or large, heavy pot, heat the oil over medium-high heat. Add half of the onions and cook, stirring, until dark golden brown and caramelized, about 15 minutes. Add the remaining onions and cook, stirring occasionally, until a deep caramel color, about 1 hour. Add the bourbon and cook, stirring occasionally, until evaporated, about 5 minutes. Add the remaining ingredients except the cheese, and stir well. Reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer, stirring occasionally, until thick and fragrant, about 1 hour. Remove from the heat and cover to keep warm.

To serve, sprinkle each portion with grated Swiss cheese.

