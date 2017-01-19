Dunbar Senior Headed to Washington for U.S. Senate Youth Program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Amit Lohe, a senior at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School, has been selected as one of Kentucky’s two delegates for the 2017 U.S. Senate Youth Program in Washington, D.C., and will spend March 4-11 experiencing his national government in action.

The student delegates will attend meetings and briefings with senators, House members, congressional staff, the president, a Supreme Court justice, leaders of Cabinet agencies, an ambassador, and senior members of the national media. They will also tour monuments and museums.

The program aims to instill a more profound knowledge of the political process and a lifelong commitment to public service. All expenses are covered by The Hearst Foundations. In addition, each student will be awarded a $10,000 college scholarship with encouragement to pursue coursework in government, history, political science, and public affairs.

Amit is part of the Math, Science, and Technology Center at Dunbar, serves as chairman of the Bluegrass Youth Sustainability Council’s legislative committee, and is co-president of the Dunbar Envirothon Team. He is a graduate of the Leadership Lexington Youth Program, a member of the National Honor Society, and a National Merit semifinalist. He has also conducted research at the University of Kentucky’s Center for Applied Energy Research, where he is working to reduce emissions from coal power plants. Amit plans to major in computer science, and later enter politics and public service.

Kentucky’s other delegate is Madison Cline of Mount Sterling. At Montgomery County High School, she serves as Student Body president, Senior Class president, Beta Club vice president, and captain of the varsity soccer team. She is also a Governor’s Scholar and a member of the varsity track team, National Honor Society, Y-Club, and Big Brothers Big Sisters. In addition, Madison received the 2016 Diamond Stellar Student Award, the Pinnacle Award, the Academic Award in the Distinguished Young Women Program, and is a Wendy’s Heisman state finalist. She has organized two donation drives for the Montgomery County Homeless Coalition, and committed more than 400 hours to serving the community of Montgomery County. Madison plans to become a doctor.