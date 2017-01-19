Deputies Checking on Child Leads to Drug Arrests

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Deputies checking on the welfare of an 8-year old boy at West Knox Elementary School led to the arrest of three men on drug and other charges at the child’s home in Laurel County, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say when they went to the child’s home off KY 233, they found a large amount of methamphetamine, Suboxone strips, a glass pipe, a digital scale, a shotgun and a large amount of cash.

Deputies say they arrested 42-year old Casey Lockhart, of London; 39-year old Richard Harris, of Calhoun, Georgia; and 30-year old Anthony Skaggs, of Gray. All three men face drug and other charges, according to deputies.

The suspects were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

This case was a joint investigation by the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.