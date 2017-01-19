Burglary Victims Hold Suspect Until Deputies Arrive

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A burglary suspect got more than he bargained for and deputies got a confession in a case in Laurel County Wednesday night.

Investigators say 28-year old Justin Hamblin, of Corbin, smashed the glass out of a door of a home on Flatwoods Road, stole a shotgun and several other items and stashed them in a field next to the house.

What Hamblin didn’t count on was being discovered by the reported theft victims, who held him until Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived.

Investigators say Hamblin admitted to the burglary and told them he had smoked marijuana and taken Suboxone that day.

They also say he was carrying concealed brass knuckles.

Deputies say he was arrested and charged with a number of offenses, including on an outstanding Laurel County warrant for a separate burglary where guns and other items were stolen from a home that was also damaged during the theft.

Hamblin was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.