Big Blue Slam Blood Drive Next Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Solid Blue fans can show the Florida Gators who are the best off the court by donating Jan. 23-27 during Big Blue Slam, the annual blood battle between Kentucky and Florida.

The friendly competition between Kentucky Blood Center (KBC) and LifeSouth Community Blood Centers in Gainesville pits fans of the Cats and the Gators to see who can donate the most blood the last week in January. Kentucky and Florida are tied, each winning 4 times since their competition began in 2009.

“The real winners in this battle, though, are the Kentucky and Florida patients who require blood transfusions every day,” said Martha Osborne, KBC’s Executive Director for Marketing and Recruitment.

Everyone who registers to donate during Slam will receive a blue Big Blue Slam T-shirt and a chance to win a pair of tickets to the 2017 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship First/Second Rounds in Indianapolis on March 17 and 19.

Also during Slam week, KBC will host the fifth annual Rupp Arena Blood Drive on Tuesday, Jan. 24 from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Donors can shoot around on the court, take some pictures and then donate blood. No appointments are necessary, and parking is free in the Manchester Street lot behind the arena. Donors should enter the arena from the Manchester parking lot.

KBC donor centers will be open special hours during Slam week, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Andover Donor Center

Andover Shoppes in Lexington

Beaumont Donor Center

Beaumont Centre in Lexington

Middletown Donor Center

near Buffalo Wild Wings in Louisville

Pikeville Donor Center

472 S. Mayo Trail

Somerset Donor Center

10 Stonegate Centre at Stoplight 16A

For more information about the Rupp Arena Blood Drive, Big Blue Slam or to find Big Blue Slam blood drives, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800.775.2522. No appointments are necessary.

Blood donors must be 17-years-old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.