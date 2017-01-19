Beshear to Announce Research Project for Rape Kit Backlog

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , , ,

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear is teaming up with the University of Louisville for a research project involving the state’s rape kit backlog.

Beshear is scheduled to announce the project on Thursday along with Bradley Campbell, an assistant professor at UofL’s Department of Criminal Justice.

A 2015 audit revealed Kentucky had more than 3,000 untested rape kits, collections of physical evidence from victims after a sexual assault. Police check that evidence against a national database of DNA profiles to look for suspects.

In 2016, the state legislature approved spending $4.5 million to alleviate the backlog. The money came from a lawsuit settlement against Johnson & Johnson that the attorney general’s office negotiated.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

Matt Bevin
6 days ago
0 Comments for this article
New UofL Board Similar to Board Bevin Appointed Last Year
Read More»
University of Louisville U of L Cardinals
1 week ago
0 Comments for this article
Accrediting Agency: UofL Bill Step in Right Direction
Read More»
Flood, Louisville
2 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
UofL Exhibit Recalls Massive 1937 Flood
Read More»
﻿
More News»