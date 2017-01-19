28-Day #PlankChallenge with Personal Trainer Nate Wylie

The Midday Kentucky team says they’re ready to take on personal trainer Nate Wylie’s 28-Day #PlankChallenge, but are you?

Troy, Katie, and Eric are inviting you to join them over the next four weeks as they hit the floor and get to work on their abs, backs, and glutes!

Be sure to keep an eye out for their live Facebook updates as they prepare to go for the Day 27 goal: a 4-minute plank!

This 28 day challenge gradually increases the time you will hold your body in the plank position each day.

The schedule for the challenge is below. Be sure you post your progress on Facebook with the #PlankChallenge, and tag Midday Kentucky!



DAY 1 – 20 SECONDS

DAY 2 – 20 SECONDS

DAY 3 – 30 SECONDS

DAY 4 – 30 SECONDS

DAY 5 – 40 SECONDS

DAY 6 – REST

DAY 7 – 45 SECONDS

DAY 8 – 45 SECONDS

DAY 9 – 60 SECONDS

DAY 10 – 60 SECONDS

DAY 11 – 60 SECONDS

DAY 12 – 90 SECONDS

DAY 13 – REST

DAY 14 – 90 SECONDS

DAY 15 – 90 SECONDS

DAY 16 – 120 SECONDS

DAY 17 – 120 SECONDS

DAY 18 – 150 SECONDS

DAY 19 – REST

DAY 20 – 150 SECONDS

DAY 21 – 150 SECONDS

DAY 22 – 180 SECONDS

DAY 23 – 180 SECONDS

DAY 24 – 210 SECONDS

DAY 25 – REST

DAY 26 – 210 SECONDS

DAY 27 – 240 SECONDS

DAY 28 – Hold as long as possible