28-Day #PlankChallenge with Personal Trainer Nate Wylie

The Midday Kentucky team says they’re ready to take on personal trainer Nate Wylie’s 28-Day #PlankChallenge, but are you?
Troy, Katie, and Eric are inviting you to join them over the next four weeks as they hit the floor and get to work on their abs, backs, and glutes!
Be sure to keep an eye out for their live Facebook updates as they prepare to go for the Day 27 goal: a 4-minute plank!
This 28 day challenge gradually increases the time you will hold your body in the plank position each day.
The schedule for the challenge is below. Be sure you post your progress on Facebook with the #PlankChallenge, and tag Midday Kentucky!
DAY 1 – 20 SECONDS
DAY 2 – 20 SECONDS
DAY 3 – 30 SECONDS
DAY 4 – 30 SECONDS
DAY 5 – 40 SECONDS
DAY 6 – REST
DAY 7 – 45 SECONDS
DAY 8 – 45 SECONDS
DAY 9 – 60 SECONDS
DAY 10 – 60 SECONDS
DAY 11 – 60 SECONDS
DAY 12 – 90 SECONDS
DAY 13 – REST
DAY 14 – 90 SECONDS
DAY 15 – 90 SECONDS
DAY 16 – 120 SECONDS
DAY 17 – 120 SECONDS
DAY 18 – 150 SECONDS
DAY 19 – REST
DAY 20 – 150 SECONDS
DAY 21 – 150 SECONDS
DAY 22 – 180 SECONDS
DAY 23 – 180 SECONDS
DAY 24 – 210 SECONDS
DAY 25 – REST
DAY 26 – 210 SECONDS
DAY 27 – 240 SECONDS
DAY 28 – Hold as long as possible