Lexington Fire Department Recruiting

If you’re looking for a challenging and rewarding career, Major Lee Hayden, with the Lexington Fire Department, has an idea that might fit the bill. He sits down with Katie Solove and to talk about how the fire department is recruiting brave men and women.

No fire experience is necessary for the entry level positions, and once hired, employees receive paid training to become both an EMT and a firefighter.

There are multiple opportunities for promotion, paid benefits, and a twenty-five year retirement plan.

The recruiting process is open now, and applications must be submitted by February 12th.

For more information visit their facebook at LFD Hiring, follow them on Twitter @LFDhiring, or call (859) 231-5678.