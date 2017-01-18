Wild Thyme – Jicama Mango Cucumber Salad

Jicama Mango Cucumber Salad

2 small yellow mangos-peeled and cut into ½ in cubes

2 red/green mangos-peeled and cut into ½ in cubes

1 whole jicama – peeled and cut into ½ in cubes

1 medium English cucumber- seeded, peeled, cut in half and sliced

Dash of cayenne

Chile powder or fruit/snack seasoning such as Chile lime seasoning to taste

2-3 Tb. Lime juice

Salt to taste

Combine all ingredients in a large bowl and make sure everything is coated evenly. Cover and let chill for at least one hour before serving

