Ways to Deal With Conflict – Dr. James Stillwell

Dr. James Stillwell of Dr. James Stillwell Ministries always gives us great advice, and today he stopped by with these tips on how to approach a conversation when there’s existing conflict.
- Restore Trust
What does it mean to restore trust?
- Approach with Respect
How do you respect someone you’re angry with?
- Check Your Emotions
Why is it necessary to be aware of your emotions?
- May Need a Time-Out
How does a time-out help?
To learn more, visit Dr. James Stillwell Ministries on Facebook, head to his webpage, or call (859) 940-3241.