University of Kentucky Pledges to Reduce Carbon Emissions

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) – University of Kentucky officials have pledged to reduce carbon emissions on campus by 25 percent by 2025.

The Lexington Herald-Leader (http://bit.ly/2k4lwGk ) reports that President Eli Capilouto has credited student organizations with pressuring the administration to be more proactive in addressing climate change.

The effort will include implementing new technologies and energy conservation methods into facilities as well as working toward a long-term goal of carbon neutrality.

The university’s Office of Sustainability will report yearly progress on the goal.

The student organization Greenthumb first started pushing the administration to do more in 2012. Greenthumb is part of the Kentucky Student Environmental Coalition, a statewide network of environmental groups at 22 campuses.

In recent years, UK has used more natural gas than coal, reversing historic trends.

