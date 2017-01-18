Some Sunshine & Cooler Temps Wednesday

Temps are in the 40’s starting off your Wednesday morning with a few clouds. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a few rays of sunshine into the afternoon, high temps stay above average in the upper 40’s. Overnight temps will fall into the 30’s with increasing clouds. Cloudy skies and mild temps expected Thursday, highs will be in the upper 50’s. Rain showers and even thunder expected Thursday evening, rain accumulation could be up to one inch. Temperatures rebound into the middle 60’s Friday through Sunday, rain chances and even thunder stay in the forecast.

-Meteorologist Eric Burke