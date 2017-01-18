Students’ Video Wins Grant, Exercise Equipment for Fayette Co. School

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Jordan Duncan and Jordan Lewis, both juniors at Carter G. Woodson Academy, locked down a $1,000 grant through the inaugural “Laura’s in Motion” video contest, which promotes childhood health through fitness and education.

The students, guided by teacher Melanie Trowel, created a video describing why fitness is important and why they needed the money to buy sports equipment for their school.

The check, which was presented by representatives of Lexington-based Laura’s Lean Beef, will go toward exercise equipment and an InBody machine, which analyzes body composition.

See the winning video here.