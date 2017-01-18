Stabbing Victim Shows Up at Lexington Fire Station

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – An unexpected visitor showed up at a Lexington fire station Tuesday night, a stabbing victim.

Lexington Police say a man walked into Fire Station 8 around 10:40 p.m. and said he had been stabbed.

Investigators say the man told them he was visiting friends on Judy Lane when a car with three people inside pulled up, people inside the house came out and two women and a man in the car began fighting with them.

The man told police he ended up getting stabbed in the side.

Investigators say the man was taken to the hospital for a minor wound. His name wasn’t released.

Police are looking for the suspects.

