Report Suggests Louisville Flood Protection, Sewer Upgrades

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Engineering consultants say Louisville’s Metropolitan Sewer District needs to spend up to $4.3 billion over the next two decades on its sewage and Ohio River flood protection systems.

The Louisville Courier-Journal (http://cjky.it/2jwn1fw ) reports a long-term facilities plan written by the engineers for the district identifies 506 potential projects.

The plan suggests spending about $617 million through 2024 to finish and maintain new facilities. Those upgrades were required by a federal consent decree a decade ago to reduce overflows of sewage into area waterways.

The engineering report suggests a 23 percent increase in sewer rates in the first year, followed by more routine and decreasing rates through 2036. The district has made no recommendation on rate changes and is starting a public comment process on the facilities plan.

