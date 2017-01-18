Nicholasville Cafe to Hold “Love for Leo” Fundraiser Event

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – In a post on facebook, J’s Place, a Nicholasville cafe and restaurant, announced they would be a holding a fundraiser to benefit the family of Leo Travers on Friday, January 20th.

15-year-old Leo Travers was killed in a shooting last Thursday.

The coffee shop says the evening will be spent in celebration of Travers’ life, and will include live music.

10% of the proceeds that evening will be donated to the Travers family, according to J’s Place.

The fundraiser will run from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

J’sPlace is located at 101 S. Main Street in Nicholasville.