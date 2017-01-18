Man Accused of Shooting Juvenile with Pellet Gun

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police arrest a man they say robbed a juvenile and shot him with a pellet gun.

Court documents say it happened back in September as the juvenile was standing in front of his home on Brynell Street and 19-year-old Albert Chenault came up to him.

Chenault pulled out what looked to be a handgun and hit the victim on the side of his head and demanded everything he had, according to documents.

When the victim said he just had his cell phone, Chenault took it then dragged him into the home, according to police.

Police say he then took cash from the victim and his cell phone then shot him three times with the pellet guns.

He was arrested on Tuesday and charged with robbery.