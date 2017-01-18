LPD: Toddlers Found Unsupervised Around Heroin and Needles

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two toddlers were discovered in a home unsupervised around heroin and dirty needles, according to Lexington police.

Court documents say police responded to a call about the toddlers at a home on Kingtree Court.

When officers arrived they say they found the mother, 31-year-old Marquita Thomas, asleep and 2-year-old twins wandering around the home with dirty needles and heroin lying around.

Thomas is charged with endangering the welfare of a minor, possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.