HS Hoops Highlights & Scores (1-18-17)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Alex Risen breaks down the action from the Toyota Classic quarterfinals. Action in the video features host Scott County’s victory over Rockcastle County and Lafayette’s win over Madison Southern.
Check out scores from across the state below.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Belfry 64, Pike Co. Central 56
Bullitt East 79, Lou. DuPont Manual 46
Cin. N. College Hill, Ohio 48, Holmes 38
Cov. Catholic 55, Cooper 52
Dixie Heights 65, Conner 48
Leslie Co. 69, Jackson City 49
Lou. Southern 78, North Bullitt 75, OT
Lou. Valley 71, Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 64
Lou. Western 66, Lou. Iroquois 55
Shelby Co. 53, Franklin Co. 49
Walton-Verona 59, Boone Co. 39
1st Region All “A” Classic
Carlisle Co. 55, Hickman Co. 46
5th Region All “A” Classic
Fort Knox 69, Caverna 65
6th Region All “A” Classic
Lou. Holy Cross 84, Lou. Shawnee 35
9th Region All “A” Classic
Lloyd Memorial 73, St. Henry 36
Ludlow 58, Villa Madonna 51
Toyota Classic
Scott Co. 82, Rockcastle Co. 53
Lex. Lafayette 57, Madison Southern 53
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bath Co. 49, Fairview 37
Buckhorn 63, Cordia 20
Central Wise, Va. 78, Jenkins 17
Cov. Latin 36, Cin. SCPA, Ohio 5
Dixie Heights 67, St. Henry 46
East Ridge 61, Hazard 60
George Rogers Clark 74, Paris 27
Harrison Co. 59, Robertson County 32
Lewis Co. 50, Bourbon Co. 36
Lloyd Memorial 61, Boone Co. 51
Lou. Butler 62, Lou. Eastern 46
Lou. Central 73, Lou. Fairdale 64
Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 77, Lou. Valley 42
Lou. Sacred Heart 67, Scott 48
Magoffin Co. 72, Allen Central 44
Manchester, Ohio 51, Augusta 35
North Bullitt 63, Lou. Southern 23
Spencer Co. 47, Walton-Verona 46
Wolfe Co. 46, Breathitt Co. 41
4th Region All “A” Classic
Metcalfe Co. 47, Cumberland Co. 32
Monroe Co. 65, Clinton Co. 26
5th Region All “A” Classic
Bethlehem 55, Caverna 32
6th Region All “A” Classic
Lou. Presentation 59, Beth Haven 25
7th Region All “A” Classic
Lou. Ky. Country Day 57, Lou. Brown 49
Whitefield Academy 73, Lou. St. Francis 46
11th Region All “A” Classic
Berea 41, Frankfort 36
Toyota Classic
Ryle 70, Scott Co. 55
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Shelby Valley vs. Prestonsburg, ccd.
