Former Smoker Preps for 7 Marathons, on 7 Continents, in 7 Days

HANSON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Kentucky man who once had a two-pack a day smoking habit is now about to complete the ultimate running adventure.

Since trading in cigarettes for running shoes several years ago, Dave Jones has run two dozen marathons and several Ironman races.

Last month he ran four marathons in four state in four days. Now, he’s raising that bar.

On Friday, he’ll be flying to Australia where he’ll begin running seven marathons on seven continents in seven days in a race called the “Triple 7 Quest.”

Jones says there are many factors that can throw a monkey wrench in the plan – missing a connecting flight, a hold-up in customs, or bad weather – but he is hoping for the best.