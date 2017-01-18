Fayette County School Board Discusses Legislative Priorities

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Just removed from hiring a lobbying firm for the first time in the school district’s history, the Fayette County Board of Education Tuesday night discussed possible legislative priorities at a work session, according to a release from the school district.

The board is expected to formally adopt legislative priorities at its meeting January 23, 2017.

Some of the topics covered Tuesday evening included charter schools, vouchers, education funding and school calendars, according to the district.

Given that charter schools appear to be on the horizon for Kentucky, Fayette County Board of Education members would like to ensure that implementation is fair and equitable. Priorities include establishing school districts as authorizers of charter schools, preference to non-profit and non-sectarian charters and assurances that charter schools reflect the demography of the district where they are established.

Board members clearly stated they oppose the use of public dollars to support programs that fund non-public schools, such as vouchers or tuition tax credits.

School board members praised efforts of the general assembly to address tax reform and the unfunded liabilities of the public pension system. They also called for increased funding for education, including universal pre-kindergarten and restoring state funding for education lost in recent years.

“If we’re able to address the educational needs of the students earlier on, just think of the cost benefits later on,” said school board member Daryl Love.

Other priorities for the board include maintaining local school district control over establishing the instructional calendar, working with other agencies to reform the tribunal process, providing districts with more tools to intervene in low achieving schools, and revisiting SBDM regulations to give superintendents greater authority in selecting principals.