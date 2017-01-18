Burgin Mayor Fires City’s Police Chief

BURGIN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police Chief Jim Caldwell, Burgin’s sole police officer for 21 years, has been fired by Burgin Mayor George Hensley.

Caldwell was officially terminated on January 12th.

Mayor Hensley declined to offer specific reasons for Caldwell’s dismissal, though at a recent city council meeting, Hensley said Caldwell was not fit to return to duty, and cited medical issues.

Caldwell, on the other hand, says Mayor Hensley fired him due to “direct insubordination,” in connection to public statements Caldwell made about his employment status.

Information in this story provided by The Harrodsburg Herald