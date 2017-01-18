Coroner Looking for Next-of-Kin, Friends of Deceased Woman

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Fayette County Coroner is asking for help from the public in finding family or friends of a woman who recently died at University of Kentucky Medical Center.

The coroner says 47-year-old Tina Odom died of natural causes on January 13th.

When she was admitted, Odom claimed to live at a home on Eddie Street in Lexington, but the coroner says the address she used is to an unoccupied residence, and neighbors don’t know who she was.

No additional information on Odom is available at the time of publication.

Anyone with information on relatives of friends of Odom is asked to contact Rose at the University of Kentucky Medical Center at (859) 323-5818, or the Fayette County Coroner at (859) 455-5700.