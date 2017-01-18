Cool & mainly dry today; warmer with some rain tomorrow

Temperatures are starting off in the 40s around the area, but will only warm up a few more degrees as we head through the day. Expect highs to only top out in the upper 40s under mostly cloudy skies. We will see a few breaks in the clouds heading into the afternoon allowing us to see some peeks of sunshine. Tonight we will stay dry under mostly cloudy skies, but with temperatures dropping into the mid 30s. Today will be the coolest day of the week before we warm things up for your Thursday. Temperatures will climb into the mid 50s with mostly cloudy skies and a late chance for rain showers and thunderstorms. Expect the wet weather to return by the evening hours. Overnight Thursday, temperatures will settle right around 50 degrees with rain showers likely and a few isolated thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected Thursday night. Thursday night rain totals look to be around 1/2″ to 3/4″ by Friday morning. Showers look to linger into the first half of the day Friday, but will taper off heading through the afternoon and evening hours. Highs Friday will reach around the low 60s with some peeks of sunshine into the afternoon. We will stay warm and dry for a good portion of the day Saturday. Highs will reach the mid 60s with a late chance for showers. Showers and even a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible on Sunday thanks to a cold front. Highs will settle into the low 60s Sunday before dropping off into the low 50s by Monday. Showers will still be likely to start off the work week. By Tuesday, rain showers will decrease with temperatures still in the low 50s. There is a slight chance for rain showers Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 50s. Temperatures look to drop back into the upper 40s by Thursday with mostly cloudy skies.