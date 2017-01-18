Clark Co. Public Schools to Hold Career Fair

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – A career fair will be held in the Central office Auditorium of Clark County Public Schools, located at 1600 West Lexington Avenue in Winchester, on Thursday, January 26 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

A release from the school system says they are seeking applicants for custodial, transportation, and food service positions.

Applicants must have a high school diploma or GED to apply.

According to the school system, full time employees will receive health, dental, and vision insurance, among other benefits.

Interested individuals can apply online at www2.clarkschools.net.

For more information, contact Scarlett Ryan at (859) 744-4545, or email her at scarlett.ryan@clark.kyschools.us