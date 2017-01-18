CHEW Brunch Series – LexEffect

Kaelyn Query, from LexEffect, and Lindsay Bruner, from Whole Foods Market, come to the studio to talk with Doug High about the next installment of the popular “CHEW Brunch” series.

CHEW Brunch is a farm to table series featuring Lexington’s best chefs and ingredients sourced locally. The quarterly brunch series in 2017 will feature gluten free, paleo, pescatarian, and vegetarian meals. Each brunch features two-courses which are inspired by seasonal ingredients and tickets also include cocktails!

The January Brunch features Chef Wyatt Sarbacker of Marksbury Farm Market – he will be creating a Paleo brunch.

The brunch will be held on Sunday, January 22nd.

For more information, head to chewdinnerseries.com, or lexeffectky.com.